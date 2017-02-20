Diamondbacks Ink Jorge De La Rosa To Minor League Deal

(The Sports Xchange) – The Arizona Diamondbacks signed veteran left-hander Jorge De La Rosa to a minor league deal on Sunday with an invitation to major league spring training.
De La Rosa, 35, is expected to compete for a bullpen role after spending most of his 13-year major league career as a starter.
De La Rosa appeared in 27 games (24 starts) for the Colorado Rockies last season, going 8-9 with a 5.51 ERA over 134 innings pitched.
De La Rosa spent the past nine years with the Rockies (2008-16). He also pitched for the Kansas City Royals (2006-2007) and Milwaukee Brewers (2004-2006).
For his career, De La Rosa is 101-84 with a 4.64 ERA in 306 games (241 starts).