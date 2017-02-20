Deputy Says Yes To Kids Asking To Play Hoops, ‘Gets Schooled’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy got schooled when he answered the call to play some basketball.
After finishing up a call in the Daniels Park area of the county on Sunday, Deputy A. Kilbon was stopped by a group of kids.
They didn’t have an equal number to play basketball, so asked him to join them.
Sometimes Deputies Get Schooled Deputy A. Kilbon had just finished a call in Daniels Park today when these kids asked if he had time for a quick game since they didn't have even numbers for both teams. Of course the answer was yes. And the match was actually pretty close! Even though the kids were pretty fast, Deputy Kilbon was still able to score a few points before they took this group selfie! We hope everyone had a great weekend, JeffCo. We'll be here for you if you need us, even if it's just to shoot a few hoops 🙂
“Of course his answer was yes,” the department posted on their Instagram page. “And the match was actually pretty close!”
Deputy Kilbon was able to get in a few buckets before taking a selfie with the kids, but it sounds like he maybe was the low scorer in the game, since the Facebook post was titled “Sometimes Deputies Get Schooled.”
It was all in good fun, though, with some big smiles.
The sheriff’s office reminds everyone that “we’ll be here for you if you need us, even if it’s just to shoot a few hoops.”