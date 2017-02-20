Deputy Says Yes To Kids Asking To Play Hoops, ‘Gets Schooled’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy got schooled when he answered the call to play some basketball.

After finishing up a call in the Daniels Park area of the county on Sunday, Deputy A. Kilbon was stopped by a group of kids.

They didn’t have an equal number to play basketball, so asked him to join them.

“Of course his answer was yes,” the department posted on their Instagram page. “And the match was actually pretty close!”

Deputy Kilbon was able to get in a few buckets before taking a selfie with the kids, but it sounds like he maybe was the low scorer in the game, since the Facebook post was titled “Sometimes Deputies Get Schooled.”

It was all in good fun, though, with some big smiles.

The sheriff’s office reminds everyone that “we’ll be here for you if you need us, even if it’s just to shoot a few hoops.”