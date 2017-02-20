Man Shot In Legs 3 Times After Confronting Home Invader

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was shot after confronting an intruder in his Brighton home early Monday morning.

Police say two men broke into the home in the 200 block of Aspen Drive sometime after 3 a.m. When a resident, a 25-year-old man, confronted one of them he was shot three times in the legs.

Another woman, 39, who lived in the home ended up with injuries to her face.

Both are expected to survive.

There were four young children in the home, but they weren’t harmed.

“A couple who occupy the basement of the home reported being awakened by yelling from the upstairs residence. When they went upstairs to see what was happening, they saw a male dressed in all black and wearing a mask,” police said in a statement. “The man told his wife to go back downstairs to call police and protect their four young children, saying the other male had a gun. The male resident then confronted the unidentified male, and was subsequently shot three times, twice in the left leg and once in the right.”

The intruders got away after escaping out of a bedroom window.

No names or suspect information have been released.

Additional Information From The Brighton Police Department

Anyone with information about the incident or possible suspects is asked to call Detective Will McKeehan at (720) 685-8754.