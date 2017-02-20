Best Places To See Indie Rock In Denver

By Deborah Flomberg

Denver loves music, and it should come as no surprise that there are tons of great indie and local music venues to check out all over this beautiful city. If you’re a rocker and you’re looking for a place to play, then Denver has you covered. From small bars with tiny stages to large, welcoming indie music hot spots, there are stages for every band, every style and every taste. Take some time this weekend to check out the always popular and always growing local music scene in Denver, you just may luck into seeing the next big name before it hits bigger venues like the Pepsi Center.

Herman’s Hideaway

1578 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80210

(303) 777-5840

www.hermanshideaway.com

Herman’s Hideaway is Denver’s longest running live music venue, having been entertaining local and indie music fans since 1962 when it opened as Cunningham’s Lounge. As Denver’s music scene exploded, so did Herman’s, bringing in huge names like Blues Traveler, Big Head Todd, Widespread Panic, The Fray and it was even home to the first Phish concert in Denver. For more than 54 years, Herman’s Hideaway is one of the best places for indie bands to find their audiences, and for more popular bands to entertain the masses. It’s a true local business simply focused on a love of the music, with plenty of room for dancing, two large bars and lots of tables, so there is never a bad seat or a bad spot in the house.

Larimer Lounge

2721 Larimer St.

Denver, CO 80205

(303) 296-1003

www.larimerlounge.com

If you enjoy discovering bands before anyone else has heard of them, the Larimer Lounge is a great place to visit. It’s known as one of the best venues in town to discover new talent, and it’s a great launching pad for local bands and indie rockers to help find their voice. The comfortable venue feels like great rock joint, with plenty of dancing room, stiff drinks and a spacious patio that is perfect when the weather warms up. Located in the middle of the RiNo neighborhood, the Larimer Lounge is always popular and always a great evening out for any music-lover.

3 Kings Tavern

60 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80209

(303) 777-7352

www.3kingstavern.com

The South Broadway corridor is home to several great music venues, and the 3 Kings Tavern is one of the biggest and the best. The spacious venue feels like a classic rock/indie punk hot spot, with tons of variety and lots of different shows to check out. There’s a pool table and a few booths to relax, but the majority of the room is for standing and dancing, so make sure to bring your dancing shoes. When you check out the truly varied calendar, you’ll find everything from Burlesque shows to local rock, punk and even stand-up comedy. There’s something happening nearly every night of the week, so take a chance and check out a live music act at this always popular South Broadway hot spot.

The Hi-Dive

7 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80223

(303) 733-0230

www.hi-dive.com

Another happening hot spot along the South Broadway corridor is The Hi-Dive, a hip indie music joint that has been hopping since 2003. Some semi-recent improvements to the sound system and décor have truly launched this great music venue and it remains one of the best places to catch your favorite indie rock group or to discover a new rocker you’ve never heard of before. Inside, you’ll find a simple no-frills bar and comfortable interior with plenty of room for mingling, drinking and dancing the night away to some newly discovered amazing tunes. If you’re wandering South Broadway on any given weekend night, be sure to stop by The Hi-Dive to check out what may be the next big name in music today.

The Walnut Room

3131 Walnut St

Denver, CO 80205

(303) 295-1868

www.thewalnutroom.com

When it comes to smaller music venues, The Walnut Room may be one of the best. You’ll find a truly intimate concert venue tucked behind the small bar and dining area, where some of the biggest names in music have made time to swing by, including Chris Isaak, The Fray, The Flobots and John Lee Hooker Jr. Plus, while you’re there, you simply have to check out the fantastic American-style pizzeria, offering up tasty slices that go perfectly with all those slick tunes. You’ll find some new music happening most weekends at The Walnut Room, with a great variety of shows to check out and new bands to discover, so swing by this happening local venue to see why so much of Denver has fallen in love with the joint.