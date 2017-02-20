Denver’s Underground Music Scene Becomes More Secretive After Oakland Fire

By Brian Maass and Mark Ackerman

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s once-thriving underground music scene continues to survive two months after tragedy in California forced some under-the-radar venues in Denver into the public eye.

“What all of us are struggling with is these space are absolutely sacred to us,” said Liz Solomon, an artist who spoke out at a recent meeting organized by the Denver Fire Department.

“But, the only way they exist is underground,” she said.

Last December, a fire killed 36 people during a concert at Oakland’s “Ghost Ship,” a warehouse turned unregulated artist colony, where people lived, created art and celebrated music. Ghost Ship did not have permits for entertainment or residential use and lacked a sprinkler system and fire extinguishers.

After the tragedy, inspectors in other states like Colorado, shut down unlicensed artist venues for what they characterized as dangerous safety and code violations.

CBS4 wanted to gauge how the California fire and subsequent enforcement actions were affecting Denver’s underground scene, and spent the last two months attending shows and talking to people involved.

On a frigid weeknight, we were led through a labyrinth of graffiti into a hidden Denver concert hall. Stickers covered the walls, serving as lasting reminders of the many bands that had played there in the past. When we visited, hip-hop musicians performed, but punk and electronic shows are also commonplace at Denver’s under-the-radar clubs. Our visit was just days after Denver firefighters, acting on a tip about safety concerns, inspected the facility. Firefighters deemed this venue safe.

Another night, we attended what’s referred to as a “noise show” at a business operating outside of its regular hours. One performer covered his face with a ski mask and wailed into a microphone. A second performer played instruments made from animal bones. The crowd was small and subdued, but stayed around until the early morning hours.

We met John Cameron inside yet another of Denver’s secret party spots. Cameron writes about electronic music at his website djbios.com and has attended hundreds of events, which are often held at off-the-grid locations that would not meet licensing and building requirements.

“I was at a venue the weekend after Ghost Ship that got shut down,” he said. “The scene is still around. Now it’s actually underground.”

Last month the Denver Fire Department tried to build trust with the artist community by holding a forum at McNichols Civic Center Building.

Fire inspector Mark Rudolph told the crowd there was no organized crackdown on underground venues, but the Denver Fire Department would follow up on every safety tip they received.

“At the end of the night, I have to go home knowing you are all safe,” Rudolph said. “That’s a responsibility I take seriously and I’ll continue to do that.”

City officials said art spaces would have to be brought up to code, which would cost money many artists said they don’t have.

“I have a lot of anger and heat coming up to this microphone,” said Solomon, who used to live in an artist space that was recently cited for code violations.

Solomon said she’d never felt unsafe in any space where she’s lived.

With Denver’s speed of development and rising rents, many artists say they feel like they are being pushed out.

“We recognize this isn’t the living situation most people desire. But for me it’s about how my brain operates.”

Solomon went on to say she’s inspired by having an “insane, chaotic environment around me.”

Cameron said that last year there were a number of warehouse parties going on in Denver every weekend. Now he hears about far fewer and the event organizers are more selective about who can attend.

“We used to use map points. People would be directed to a location where someone would be, determine if you were cool and then send you to the party a few blocks away.”

But Cameron now says that technique has been ruled out as well, in favor of face-to-face invitations, to avoid authorities finding out.

While some spaces are closing and events are retreating deeper underground, Denver Fire Department spokesperson Melissa Taylor says the venues cited by the fire department are showing progress and may reopen in some form in the future.

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.

Mark Ackerman is a Special Projects Producer at CBS4. Follow him on Twitter @ackermanmark