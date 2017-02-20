On-Ramp From Arapahoe Road To Southbound I-25 To Close

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The on-ramp from westbound Arapahoe Road onto southbound Interstate 25 is scheduled to close Monday evening.
The ramp will shut down at 7 p.m. and remain closed until 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Drivers will also notice some lane closures along I-25 between Orchard Avenue and Dry Creek Road.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reminds people to pay attention because there will be a new traffic pattern in place Tuesday morning.
LINK: Traffic Section
Additional Information From CDOT
Project website: www.codot.gov/projects/I25-Arapahoe
Project hotline: (720) 580-2525
Sign up for project updates by emailing: dot_i25arapahoe@state.co.us
To receive real-time updates about road conditions in your area, click here
Updates are also available via Twitter @coloradodot and be sure to “Like” our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/coloradodot
Due to ongoing construction activity in this area and nighttime travel impacts, alternative transportation modes are encouraged. For information on the Regional Transportation District’s Southeast Rail Line or local bus services, call 303-299-6000. For information on carpool and vanpool services, call 303-458-7665.