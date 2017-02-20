COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Nuggets Player/Coach Dan Issel. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

On-Ramp From Arapahoe Road To Southbound I-25 To Close

February 20, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe Road, Colorado Department of Transportation, Dry Creek Road, I-25, Interstate 25, Orchard Avenue

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The on-ramp from westbound Arapahoe Road onto southbound Interstate 25 is scheduled to close Monday evening.

The ramp will shut down at 7 p.m. and remain closed until 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Drivers will also notice some lane closures along I-25 between Orchard Avenue and Dry Creek Road.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reminds people to pay attention because there will be a new traffic pattern in place Tuesday morning.

LINK: Traffic Section

Additional Information From CDOT

Project website: www.codot.gov/projects/I25-Arapahoe
Project hotline: (720) 580-2525
Sign up for project updates by emailing: dot_i25arapahoe@state.co.us
To receive real-time updates about road conditions in your area, click here
Updates are also available via Twitter @coloradodot and be sure to “Like” our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/coloradodot

Due to ongoing construction activity in this area and nighttime travel impacts, alternative transportation modes are encouraged. For information on the Regional Transportation District’s Southeast Rail Line or local bus services, call 303-299-6000. For information on carpool and vanpool services, call 303-458-7665.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia