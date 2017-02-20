COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Nuggets Player/Coach Dan Issel. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

2 Officers, Man Hit By Gunfire During Shooting

February 20, 2017 11:55 AM

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two southern California police officers and a male suspect were struck by gunfire during an officer-involved shooting early Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says in a news release that the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Colima Road and Mar Vista Street in Whittier.

All three were transported to hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.

It was not immediately known what prompted the shooting.

No additional details were released.

