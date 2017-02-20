2 Officers, Man Hit By Gunfire During Shooting

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two southern California police officers and a male suspect were struck by gunfire during an officer-involved shooting early Monday.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says in a news release that the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Colima Road and Mar Vista Street in Whittier.
All three were transported to hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.
It was not immediately known what prompted the shooting.
No additional details were released.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)