Evacuations Ordered, Structure Burns In Wildfire

HYGIENE, Colo. (CBS4) – One structure was reportedly on fire and residents and livestock were being evacuated due to a wildfire in Boulder County.
The fire broke out Monday afternoon along Ute Highway between Longmont and Lyons and was moving towards Rabbit Mountain.
Residents north of Hygiene area were notified to evacuate. Evacuation orders are for Ute Highway East of 6303 to 75th Street and Rabbit Mountain Road north of Ute Highway. The area is north of Longmont and just east of Lyons.
Life Bridge Church located at 10345 Ute Highway in Longmont is open for evacuees. The Boulder Fairgrounds is open for large animals.
The fire was initially reported as one acre in size grew to approximately 50.
