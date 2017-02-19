Teen Cousins Wanted For Armed Robbery

CARBONDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Carbondale are searching for two men after an armed robbery.
Investigators say Nicholas Alexander Ameral, 19; and his cousin, Benjamin Weeks, 19; held up a convenience store located at 980 Cowen Drive and got away with cash.
“Police officers found that two store employees were robbed at gunpoint. The suspects were described as two black males with hoodies drawn tight in front of their faces and armed with a handgun,” police said in a statement.
The men should be considered armed and dangerous.
Additional Information From The Carbondale Police Department
Anyone with information about the location of the suspects or about the incident are asked to contact the Carbondale Police at (970-963-2662) or 911.