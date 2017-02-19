People Injured After Drone Spooks Horse At Annual ‘Skijoring’ Race

February 19, 2017 5:48 PM
Filed Under: Drones, Durango, Leadville, Silverton, Skijoring

SILVERTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people were run over by a horse that was apparently spooked by a low-flying drone during the annual Skijoring race in Silverton on Saturday.

The Skijoring race features horses pulling skiers through the street.

(credit: Shane Benjamin/Durango Herald)

(credit: Shane Benjamin/Durango Herald)

The Durango Herald shared a picture with CBS4. They report two women were taken away in an ambulance and another man had a minor injury.

The horse rider was trying to wave the drone away when his horse became agitated and then charged into a crowd of spectators.

The competition was shut down for about 30 minutes.

The drone pilot was given a ticket for illegally flying over the crowd and drones are no longer allowed at the event.

(credit: John Simmons)

(credit: John Simmons)

Last year a horse had to be euthanized after a crash at a Skijoring race in Leadville.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia