People Injured After Drone Spooks Horse At Annual ‘Skijoring’ Race

SILVERTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people were run over by a horse that was apparently spooked by a low-flying drone during the annual Skijoring race in Silverton on Saturday.
The Skijoring race features horses pulling skiers through the street.
The Durango Herald shared a picture with CBS4. They report two women were taken away in an ambulance and another man had a minor injury.
The horse rider was trying to wave the drone away when his horse became agitated and then charged into a crowd of spectators.
The competition was shut down for about 30 minutes.
The drone pilot was given a ticket for illegally flying over the crowd and drones are no longer allowed at the event.
Last year a horse had to be euthanized after a crash at a Skijoring race in Leadville.