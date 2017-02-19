Man Shot While Riding ATV

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is recovering after being shot while riding an ATV in Weld County.
The bullet hit him in the shoulder as he was riding near the 11000 block of Weld County Road 18 near Fort Lupton.
The victim was taken to North Colorado Medical Center with an injury not considering to be life-threatening.
It’s not known where it came from but investigators say there’s no danger to the public.
Additional Information From The Weld County Sheriff’s Office
