Man Shot While Riding ATV

February 19, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Fort Lupton, North Colorado Medical Center, Weld County, Weld County Road 18, Weld County Sheriff

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is recovering after being shot while riding an ATV in Weld County.

The bullet hit him in the shoulder as he was riding near the 11000 block of Weld County Road 18 near Fort Lupton.

The victim was taken to North Colorado Medical Center with an injury not considering to be life-threatening.

It’s not known where it came from but investigators say there’s no danger to the public.

Additional Information From The Weld County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-444-3776. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers.

