Man Killed After Getting Hit By New ‘R Line’ Light Rail Train

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a light rail train in Aurora.
According to Scott Reed with the Regional Transportation District, the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Reports are the pedestrian stepped in front of the train at 30th Avenue and Peoria Street.
The train involved is the new R Line train that is in test mode and expected to begin operating on Friday.
Reed said the gates were activated and the flashing sign was operating.
The train was running as if it was in service.
The victim is reportedly a 35-year-old man who was walking alone and ignoring the signal lights and bells. Police found the victim’s residence nearby and contacted the family. It’s possible the victim was deaf and intoxicated.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released.