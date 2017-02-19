Latest Forecast: Upper Level Low Brings Clouds, Snow and Rain

DENVER (CBS4) – We are watching a large upper level low spinning over Arizona that will be moving into Colorado Sunday night. This system will spread snow across the mountains and deliver a small chance for showers and possible thunderstorm over the northeastern plains late in the day on Sunday.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Central and Southwest mountains through 6pm Sunday. In the central mountains snow amounts may reach 4 to 8 inches. While, 6-12 inches may fall in the San Juan mountains through the late afternoon.
The state should clear out for President’s Day on Monday and Denver will be really warming up with westerly breezes through the middle of the week ahead. Another cold front will bring a small chance for a rain/snow mix in Denver on Thursday.
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years!