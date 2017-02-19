Witnesses: Man Shot, Killed While Saving Woman Being Beaten

By Melissa Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A community is mourning the death of an Aurora man who friends say was shot and killed while saving a woman who was being beaten.

Kelly Acosta, 29, was shot early Saturday morning during a fight outside his apartment near South Crystal Circle and South Dillon Way.

Police received the call at around 4:25 a.m. and responded to a report of parties fighting with shots fired.

First responder rushed Acosta to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The loss weighed heavily on friends and coworkers.

“He just had a smile that would light your life up,” said Nick Riedel, a fellow bartender at the Emerald Isle where Acosta worked.

Riedel said that Acosta had worked at the Emerald Isle as a bartender and manager for a couple of years before his tragic death.

Flowers were laid on the steps of Acosta’s apartment, just feet away from where police say he was shot in the parking lot.

Friends posting on Facebook said that Acosta was murdered trying to help a woman who was being beaten.

“What he did, he would have done every single day, each day, because that’s who he was,” said Riedel. “He was a lover, and a giver, and a saver.”

Riedel said that Acosta was a well-loved guy who touched many lives.

“I am a better person and a better parent for knowing him, and blessed to have had him in my life,” Riedel said. “And I’ll never get over the loss of him.”

Police said they were actively investigating, but no arrests had been made.

Additional Information From The Aurora Police Department

The Aurora Police Department was asking anyone with information about the case to contact Sergeant Matt Fyles with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6041. Tipsters can also use Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers tipster can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.