‘Sanctuary’ Woman Facing Deportation Prompts March In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly 100 people marched in downtown Denver on Saturday in support of immigrants’ rights.

The group stopped at Denver’s First Unitarian Church where a mother has taken sanctuary. Jeanette Vizguerra is at risk of being deported. Supporters say their cause goes beyond this specific case.

Protesters say the march wasn’t just about supporting immigrant rights. They say citizens of all backgrounds deserve protection under the constitution.

Demonstrators met at Civic Center Park to defend their constitution under the current administration.

“We have to take a stand, we can’t complain if we don’t do anything,” demonstrator Monique Torres said.

“I don’t agree with the position she’s been put in. She’s been here 20 years … paying taxes into the system,” another demonstrator said.

Vizguerra, a mother of three, was convicted of using a fake Social Security number in 2009.

“The only thing that I’ve done is use false documents to put food on the table of my family,” Vizguerra said through a translator.

Her Stay of Deportation was denied by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Wednesday.

“This is not just an attack on me, it’s an attack on the entire immigrant community,” Vizguerra said.

It’s a community Torres is fighting to defend.

“We’re going to make sure that everyone is protected and everyone has equal rights,” Torres said.

They are rights protesters say they need to protect now, more than ever.

“Just keep showing up, keep resisting, it’s working,” a demonstrator said.

It’s not clear how long Vizguerra will have to seek sanctuary at the church, but ICE says she remains one of their top priorities.

A previous undocumented immigrant, Arturo Hernandez Garcia, lived at the First Unitarian Church for four months in 2014. He left after ICE sent the church a message that he was no longer a priority.