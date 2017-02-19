Girl Transitioning Into Boy Wins Girls Wrestling Title

February 19, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: Mack Beggs, University Interscholastic League

ALLEN, Texas (CBS4) – A high school teen who is in the process of transitioning from becoming a girl to a boy has won a wrestling title in Texas after the female opponent forfeited the match.

Mack Beggs, a transgender 17-year-old, is taking testosterone while transitioning from female to male.

According to The Dallas Morning News, a lawsuit was filed against the University Interscholastic League because Beggs was using testosterone.

Beggs claims to have rather wrestled boys but had to follow the rules.

