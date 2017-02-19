Flooding, Landslide Triggered By Southern California Storm

LOS ANGELES (CBS4/AP) – A Pacific storm that parked itself over California, causing floods, road collapses and several deaths, appears to be clearing but there won’t be much time for cleaning up.
The National Weather Service forecasts a drying spell Sunday followed by wet weather through midweek.
That storm system moved into Southern California Saturday. Three deaths have been linked to it — a young man swept down a rain-swollen gully in Thousand Oaks Friday, a man electrocuted in Los Angeles Friday when a falling tree downed power lines and struck a car, and a motorist who died in Victorville when a car was submerged by floodwaters.
In Jefferson Falls on Friday, a landslide was caught on camera by San Bernardino County Fire. The fire station and a few homes around it were evacuated because they’re in the path of possible further activity.
Meanwhile, the California Department of Water Resources says the level of Lake Oroville continues to fall despite the stormy weather, and the amount of water flowing down the spillway continues to be cut.
Damage to spillways of the Lake Oroville dam forced the evacuation of 188,000 people last weekend.
