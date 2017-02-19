Elementary School Student Gets A Lot More Than Award During Assembly

February 19, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: Bryce Beach, Colorado National Guard, Jack Maher, Jefferson County, Jump Rope For Heart, Kristi Shaner, Rex Beach, Ryan Elementary, Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A third-grader in Jefferson County got quite a surprise at his school assembly.

Last Tuesday Ryan Elementary student Bryce Beach in Westminster thought he was getting an award for the school’s Jump Rope For Heart program. Little did he know, his father, Colorado National Guard Army Master Sgt. Rex Beach, had just returned from a six-month deployment in the Middle East. His school put together a video of the touching reunion.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“Dad hid behind a curtain in the school’s gym and came out at the signal of Ryan Principal Kristi Shaner,” Jack Maher with Jeffco Public Schools said in a statement.

All of the students were secretly given small American flags to wave when the big moment arrived.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip
GIRLS & SCIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia