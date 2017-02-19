Elementary School Student Gets A Lot More Than Award During Assembly

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A third-grader in Jefferson County got quite a surprise at his school assembly.
Last Tuesday Ryan Elementary student Bryce Beach in Westminster thought he was getting an award for the school’s Jump Rope For Heart program. Little did he know, his father, Colorado National Guard Army Master Sgt. Rex Beach, had just returned from a six-month deployment in the Middle East. His school put together a video of the touching reunion.
“Dad hid behind a curtain in the school’s gym and came out at the signal of Ryan Principal Kristi Shaner,” Jack Maher with Jeffco Public Schools said in a statement.
All of the students were secretly given small American flags to wave when the big moment arrived.