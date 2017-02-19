Kids Ask Shoppers To ‘Cram The Police Cruiser’

By Kelly Werthmann

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – As shoppers made their way into King Soopers locations in Commerce City Sunday morning, a group of kids asked customers to help “Cram the Police Cruiser” with donations.

“Not many people can get what they need, so that’s what we’re here to do,” said Giovanni Orozco, a 15-year-old member of Commerce City’s Youth Advisory Commission.

The Youth Advisory Commission (YAC) partnered with the Commerce City Police Department to collect peanut butter and jelly for the 10th annual Spread the Love event. Officers will later deliver the donated goods to local food banks.

“Peanut butter is really high in protein and it’s one of those things that flies off the food shelves at food banks,” Sean Binder with the YAC said.

According to Hunger Free Colorado, nearly one in six Colorado households with children report an inability to afford adequate food. Each year food banks are in need of nonperishable food items following the holiday season, when donations are at their lowest and in the highest demand.

“So it’s really a time when we really want to reach out and help fill those shelves,” he said.

Ronnie Robinson was among the many shoppers who pitched in at the King Soopers on East 60th Avenue.

“I’m just paying it forward,” he said.

Donating a few items was an emotional experience for Robinson. He said he often goes to the food bank to put food on his own table.

“I’m going through some hard times,” Robinson said as he choked back tears. “We’re in trying times right now with the way America is going and we need to figure out how we can get through that.”

That is exactly why the YAC, Commerce City Police and shoppers like Robinson are spreading the love with a little peanut butter and jelly.

“It all helps, even if it’s a small thing,” Robinson said. “It helps.”

Adams County firefighters also stopped by to help collect donations to Fill the Firetruck, as did a few local ambulance companies.

For more information on the event, visit c3gov.com/spreadthelove.

