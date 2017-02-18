Smoke Could Be Seen For Miles From Grass Fire Near Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Smoke from a grass fire burning near Colorado Springs could be seen for miles.
The fire broke out in an area on South Powers Boulevard near Grinnell Boulevard on the southeast side of Colorado Springs on Saturday.
According to KKTV in Colorado Springs, the fire came close to a neighborhood but started moving away from the populated area.
The fire was reported to be at least a couple a acres in size and under control as crews began mop up operations.
