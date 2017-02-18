Smoke Could Be Seen For Miles From Grass Fire Near Colorado Springs

February 18, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Grinnell Boulevard, Powers Boulevard, Wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Smoke from a grass fire burning near Colorado Springs could be seen for miles.

The fire broke out in an area on South Powers Boulevard near Grinnell Boulevard on the southeast side of Colorado Springs on Saturday.

(credit: Tonya Reyes/KKTV)

(credit: Tonya Reyes/KKTV)

According to KKTV in Colorado Springs, the fire came close to a neighborhood but started moving away from the populated area.

The fire was reported to be at least a couple a acres in size and under control as crews began mop up operations.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia