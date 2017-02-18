Family Vows To Not Give Up After Beloved Man Murdered

By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4) – A family has been posting fliers along busy streets in North Denver in hopes of gathering new clues in their loved one’s murder.

“If we can get his face out there and let people know, somebody’s going to know something,” said Cindy Valdez, sister-in-law of Richard Hammond.

Hammond, 63, was found shot to death in his car on Feb.14, just a few blocks from his home. He and his car were found near Bruce Randolph Avenue and York Street. His relatives have since posted hundreds of crime alert fliers with his picture along the streets close to where he was killed.

“It happened Valentine’s Day, which was a really important day in everyone’s lives, so we’re kind of hoping that someone will recognize something,” Rebecca Villanueva, Hammond’s niece, told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

The shooting happened as Hammond was on his way to work early Tuesday morning. His family told CBS4 he would often leave his home close to 3 a.m. in order to make it to Colorado Springs where he works for Falcon School District 49. Relatives said Hammond was an amazing man with a big heart, and they cannot understand why anyone would kill him.

“He retired from the military after 24 years and to come back here and get shot, it just makes no sense,” Valdez said tearfully.

Denver police are still on the hunt for Hammond’s killer and there are few clues in the case so far. Valdez is holding out hope the fliers will help bring information and justice.

“Somebody has to be held accountable,” she said.

Until that happens, Hammond’s family said they will continue to post fliers and share his picture as they tape together their broken hearts.

“A month from now when these are faded, we’ll come back out and put up more because we’re never going to forget him.”

Additional Information From The Denver Police Department

Remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter the message, or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com; or use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app which is immediately available as a free download on smartphones.

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team in 2012 as the morning reporter, covering national stories like the Aurora Theater Shooting and devastating Colorado wildfires. She now anchors CBS4 Weekend Morning News and reports during the week. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @KellyCBS4.