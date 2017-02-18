Latest Forecast: Lots Of Colorado Cloud Control

February 18, 2017 9:23 AM
By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have lots of cloud control as we get the weekend rolling. On the weather map we have high pressure to the east and a big upper level low over southern California this is giving our state a southerly flow with lots of clouds pushing in over the state. This flow is also, bringing in mild temperatures from the south and southwest.

There is a lot of upper level moisture pushing in ahead of the California low. This will keep most of the state shrouded in high cloudiness for Saturday. As this west coast low moves into Arizona and New Mexico on Sunday snow will ramp up in the mountains. The higher accumulations will be in the San Juan mountains where there is a Winter Weather Advisory for 6 to 12 inches of snow through 6pm Sunday evening.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

