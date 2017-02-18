He’s Alive!: Man Found After 5 Days Lost In Great Sand Dunes National Park

February 18, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Skilinski, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, National Park Service

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man has been found safe after spending five nights lost at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.

Bryan Skilinski (credit: KKTV)

The National Park Service says Bryan Skilinski from New York first entered the dunes last Saturday morning. He was found on Thursday night about just under two miles south of the visitor center.

(credit: CBS)

More than 28 people helped look for Skilinski after his car was found abandoned.

The Park Service says Skilinski became disoriented last Saturday while hiking in deep snow and got lost trying to find his way back. He’s expected to be okay.

