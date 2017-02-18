Lawmakers Deny AG Office’s Budget Request Following Fracking Lawsuit

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman has filed a lawsuit against the City of Boulder to lift its moratorium on hydraulic fracturing, and now state lawmakers are not allowing more funding for her office.
Coffman asked for more than $300,000 to add another prosecutor and improve cyber security.
The House of Representatives voted 44-20 on Friday to deny a budget request from the Attorney General’s Office.
The Boulder moratorium expires May 1 first but Coffman says she had no choice but to sue after a Colorado Supreme Court ruling last year that barred local governments from banning oil and gas development.
“I can’t remember a time when our general assembly decided to play politics with supplemental funding bills — especially when the politics had nothing to do with the substance of the supplemental funding request,” Coffman said in a prepared statement. “Our supplemental appropriation dealt only with efforts to improve cyber security and assist the education department. It has literally nothing to do with the lawsuit in Boulder where I am simply fulfilling my obligation to enforce Supreme Court precedent. I hope they reconsider.”
State Democrats were reported to be surprised by the support from the Republicans.