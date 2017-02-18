Crews Battle Brush Fire In Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews responded to a brush fire in Douglas County Saturday afternoon.
The fire reportedly broke out along Highway 67 and Forest Service Road 332 around 1 p.m. and was moving north to northwest.
The fire was estimated at 10 acres just after 1:30 p.m.
No structures were currently threatened.
A helicopter has been requested to help fight the fire.
