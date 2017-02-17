‘The Christians’ Raises Questions About Faith

“The Christians” has been called “a moving exploration of faith” featuring live music at every performance. It’s playing at the Stage Theatre from January 27th – February 26th. For tickets & information go to a special webpage for “The Christians” at www.denvercenter.org.

DENVER (CBS4) – ‘The Christians’, by Lucas Hnath, is designed to challenge the audience to think.

“You’re taken inside of a Christian super church, and you see the inside workings of it. But it’s really…it doesn’t matter what faith or denomination you grew up in because it’s really…the play is really as Lucas Hnath says, ‘A pathway to empathy.’ So it’s about where spirituality fits in our lives at a particular point in our lives, how that changes, and how people’s different interpretations of the Bible and of their faith,” said Kevin Kilner, who plays “Pastor Paul” in “The Christians”.

The audience is asked pretty directly what side do you fall on within this argument, hard line scripture or hard line humanity. Both have their followers.

“It’s really the pastor’s journey, and one might argue a decent down to humility and down to a place where he understands in a more meaningful way and in a greater depth what his faith means to him. And what love means to him for his wife, his faith, his friends,” Kilner told CBS4.

In the end, there may not be any hard and fast answers for the audience, only more questions and a play that leaves you thinking long after you leave the theater which is exactly what good theater is supposed to do.