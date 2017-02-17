Teen Arrested In 61-Year-Old Woman’s Death

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Grand Junction have arrested a teenage girl in connection with the death of a 61-year-old woman.
Authorities are currently investigating how Linda Smith died. Mesa County deputies found her body on Monday afternoon on the 500 block of 29 1/2 Street.
The sheriff’s office announced Friday that the teenager was arrested after they obtained a warrant for her arrest on a manslaughter charge. She is being held without bond at the youth corrections center in Mesa County.
Court documents in the case have been sealed.