Teen Arrested In 61-Year-Old Woman’s Death

February 17, 2017 1:43 PM
Filed Under: Grand Junction, Grand Junction Police, Linda Smith, Mesa County, Mesa County Sheriff

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Grand Junction have arrested a teenage girl in connection with the death of a 61-year-old woman.

Authorities are currently investigating how Linda Smith died. Mesa County deputies found her body on Monday afternoon on the 500 block of 29 1/2 Street.

The sheriff’s office announced Friday that the teenager was arrested after they obtained a warrant for her arrest on a manslaughter charge. She is being held without bond at the youth corrections center in Mesa County.

Court documents in the case have been sealed.

