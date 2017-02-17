Police: Remains Could Be Scattered Over Hundreds Of Miles

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder are asking for help in locating the rest of the remains of Ashley Mead, a young mother believed to be dead who was last seen on Sunday.

Mead, 25, was reported missing along with her 1-year-old daughter on Tuesday after she didn’t show up for work. The pair hadn’t been seen since Sunday.

The girl, Winter Daisy, was found with her father, Adam Densmore, outside Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Now investigators believe that Mead was killed in Boulder and her body at least partially dismembered just outside of Shreveport, Louisiana. There are concerns that some of Mead’s body parts may have been discarded in a variety of towns that Densmore passed through.

Investigators have tentatively identified remains found inside a dumpster in Okmulgee, Okla. on Thursday as Mead based on observations made during the autopsy.

Densmore was arrested on charges of first-degree murder. The child was unharmed and placed in temporary care of child protective services in Oklahoma.

His exact travel route between Sunday and Wednesday remains under investigation. Detectives believe that Densmore left Boulder on Sunday evening and traveled south to Raton, N.M. He then continued south and east through the Texas panhandle before arriving in Haughton, Louisiana on Monday evening. The next day he drove to Conway, Arkansas where he spent the night.

Then investigators believe Densmore left Conway, Arkansas and stopped in Okmulgee, Okla. before he was located and arrested just west of Tulsa about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police believe that a portion of Mead’s body could be in a purple suitcase. If anyone sees a suitcase in an odd location, they are asked not to touch it and contact police immediately.l