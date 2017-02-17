Latest Forecast: Winter Heat Wave Continues, But Temperatures Leave Record Territory

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – This month is now tied with 1930 for the second warmest February on record in Denver. It’s also tied with 2009 as the least snowiest on record with only a trace of snow so far this month. Neither ranking will change on Friday as temperatures stay far above normal and completely dry weather continues for Denver and the entire Front Range.

There will be an increase in cloud cover on Friday. And therefore it won’t be as warm as Thursday when Denver shattered a record by reaching 75°.

The normal high temperature in Denver during the second half of February is about 46 degrees. Daily highs will stay far about that through at least Tuesday of next week. There are signs that will get cooler and possibly wetter by the end of next week especially on Thursday (February 23).

In the mountains, plan several chance for light snow through Monday. None of the snow will be heavy and any accumulation will be minor. The “best” chance for snow in Summit County will be Sunday night. Some ski areas should have at least a couple inches of powder in time for first chair on Monday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.