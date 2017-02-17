High School Principal Found Guilty Of Assault

By Stan Bush

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– D’Evelyn High School Principal Tony Edwards was found guilty of 3rd degree assault this week, four months after a 911 call exposed an ugly incident with his wife.

According to police, last November, Edwards’ wife was heard by 911 dispatchers screaming, “You think I’m just a whore.”

Edwards, 36, and his wife were drinking beer and playing backgammon when he accused her of cheating. His wife told police he had done this before and that she had hid a phone with 911 ready to call. She told police Edwards kicked her in the vagina and punched her in the ribs.

He was contacted at a King Soopers store and arrested.

After a brief suspension, Edwards was allowed to return to work at D’Evelyn. Jefferson County Schools placed him on leave again after a jury took only an hour to convict him of the misdemeanor charge. He’s been replaced by an assistant principal.

“The district will review the court proceedings and take the appropriate actions aligned with district policy and procedures,” according to a statement released by Jeffco Schools.

It’s unclear if Edwards will be allowed to return to work. Some parents want him fired, but some parents who spoke to CBS4 say Edwards is a good principal and hope the quality of the high earning school doesn’t change.

“I’ve got nothing bad to say about the administration or the staff here,” says Michael Kalinowski, a D’Evelyn parent. “Its a wonderful school and they show that on a daily basis.”

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.