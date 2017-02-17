Guests Moved To Safe Location After Pipe Bombs Found

February 17, 2017 2:40 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are providing more details about what happened after pipe bombs were discovered in a hotel room in downtown Denver.

Adam Hayat was arrested Thursday at a hotel near Los Angeles International Airport one day after the explosive devices were found in his room at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Denver on Wednesday night.

A Sheraton hotel spokeswoman told CBS4 that when staff located what they determined to be a “potential security risk” they alerted police and officers took over the investigation at that time.

Guests nearby were moved to a safer location.

A source said no explosives were found at the Los Angeles hotel where Hayat was taken into custody on Thursday.

Investigators are trying to figure out why Hayat, 36, had the bombs. He faces charges of having unregistered explosive devices.

