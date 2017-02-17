‘Explosives’ Written On Hotel Mirror, Police Find Pipe Bombs

DENVER (CBS4)– The man accused of having pipe bombs in his downtown Denver hotel room has been charged in federal court. Police officers say they found the devices after finding the word “explosives” written in his room.

Adam Hayat, 35, was arrested Thursday at a hotel near Los Angeles International Airport one day after the explosive devices were found in his room at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Denver on Wednesday night.

Hayat has been charged in U.S. District Court in Denver for possession of pipe bombs not registered with the ATF. He made his initial appearance in court in California where he was in custody on Friday.

A judge ordered him held without bond and removed to Colorado.

A Sheraton hotel spokeswoman told CBS4 that staff found something suspicious and alerted police.

When officers arrived they found the word “explosives” written on the closet door mirror of room 1902 at the Sheraton hotel.

Officers opened the closet, opened the safe and found a closed ammunition case. They also found several metal pipes and empty rifle casings.

The Denver police officer immediately contacted the bomb squad. When the bomb squad examined the ammunition case, they found pipe bombs. The case was removed from the hotel room and taken to the bomb range where it was rendered safe.

Guests nearby were moved to a safer location during the bomb squad’s investigation.

“Cases like this demonstrate the reason that law enforcement advises citizens, ‘if you see something, say something,'” said Denver Police Chief Robert White in a statement.

A source said no explosives were found at the Los Angeles hotel where Hayat was taken into custody on Thursday.

Investigators are trying to figure out why Hayat, had the bombs. The charges carry a penalty of not more than 10 years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine.