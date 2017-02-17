Driver Files Lawsuit Against Pilot Of Jet That Buzzed I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– A man is suing the pilot and passenger of a military-style fighter jet that buzzed along Interstate 70 and damaged vehicles.
The jet clipped a power line over the Colorado River in May 2015 and sent the cable crashing onto a busy highway, damaging several vehicles.
The aircraft sheared through the cable near Grand Junction, losing part of its wing. It was able to land safely at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, but the snapped cable flew onto I-70, smashing some vehicles’ windshields and mirrors.
One driver says he suffered permanent hearing damage from the deafening noise of the plane. Cables also struck his vehicle.
He also claims that he lost dexterity after “gripping the steering wheel” too hard.