Danger For Fire Boosted By Dry And Warm February

February 17, 2017 4:26 PM

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) –  Dry, Dry, Dry! The lack of moisture over the Front Range this February is beginning to be something we all need to worry about. Some communities like Jefferson County have fire bans in place and it doesn’t look like the pattern over eastern Colorado will be changing soon.

Just to give you an idea as to how dry and warm it has been lets take a look.

In a normal February, Denver receives 4 inches of snow by the middle of the month. This year there has only been a trace officially. For the season so far, Denver is more than 13 inches behind normal in snowfall and if you compare this to last year , what a difference. Last season we were more than 7 inches above normal halfway through February.nutu bar graph 1 Danger For Fire Boosted By Dry And Warm February

 

With that said as of February 17th this month is tied for first place as Denver’s Least Snowiest February’s on record!

The warm temperatures have not helped out either. Out of the entire month so far, every day except 3 have been above the seasonal average high!

That may put February 2017 in the record books for Denver as well. If this dry warm trend continues we are on our way to possibly the second warmest February in recorded history for the Mile High City!

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

