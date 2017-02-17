Chief Metz: APD Won’t Investigate, Detain Solely For Immigration Status

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora’s police chief is encouraging the immigrant community to call 911 if they need emergency assistance.
“To our immigrant community, call 911 if U need emergency assistance!” Chief Nick Metz tweeted Friday. “APD won’t investigate, enforce, or detain solely for immigration status.”
The chief’s tweet comes following a report that the White House was considering using national guard in immigrant roundups.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said report by the Associated Press is not true.