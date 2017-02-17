Chief Metz: APD Won’t Investigate, Detain Solely For Immigration Status

February 17, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Adams County, Arapahoe County, Aurora, Aurora Police Department, Nick Metz

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora’s police chief is encouraging the immigrant community to call 911 if they need emergency assistance.

“To our immigrant community, call 911 if U need emergency assistance!” Chief Nick Metz tweeted Friday. “APD won’t investigate, enforce, or detain solely for immigration status.”

The chief’s tweet comes following a report that the White House was considering using national guard in immigrant roundups.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said report by the Associated Press is not true.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia