Latest Forecast: After a Mild Friday, More Clouds for the Weekend But 60s Continue Plenty of sunshine and mid to upper 60s across the metro area Friday. More clouds but still in the mild 60s for your weekend...plenty of sunshine and mild for the President's Day Holiday on Monday.

Danger For Fire Boosted By Dry And Warm February Dry, Dry, Dry! The lack of moisture over the Front Range this February is beginning to be something we all need to worry about. Some communities like Jefferson County have fire bans in place and it doesn’t look like the pattern over eastern Colorado will be changing soon.