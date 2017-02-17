4th Suspect Arrested In 2015 Double Murder

February 17, 2017 5:16 PM
Filed Under: Ault, Burned Car, Joshua Foster, Suspicious Death, Weld County, Zachary Moore

WELD COUNTY (CBS4) – Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a double murder that occurred in October 2015.

Two bodies were found in a burned out Dodge truck in Weld County on Oct. 18, 2015.

The victims were identified as men from Oklahoma, Joshua Foster and Zachary Moore.

A driver spotted the truck off County Road 57 near Ault.

Jack Edward Larkin (credit: Weld County)

Jack Edward Larkin (credit: Weld County)

Deputies with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jack Edward Larkin, 37, of Pierce, Colo. on Friday. He remains in custody on charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and aggravated robbery.

Investigators believe Larkin lured Moore and Foster to Colorado with the promise of $20,000 to $25,000 worth of marijuana and that he also helped in the planning of the robbery.

Samuel Lucas Pinney Samantha Lynn Simmons Nathanial Lee Youngman(credit: Weld County)

Samuel Lucas Pinney Samantha Lynn Simmons Nathanial Lee Youngman(credit: Weld County)

Three other suspects, Samuel Lucas Pinney, Samantha Lynn Simmons and Nathaniel Lee Youngman were arrested last year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia