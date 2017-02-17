4th Suspect Arrested In 2015 Double Murder

WELD COUNTY (CBS4) – Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a double murder that occurred in October 2015.
Two bodies were found in a burned out Dodge truck in Weld County on Oct. 18, 2015.
The victims were identified as men from Oklahoma, Joshua Foster and Zachary Moore.
A driver spotted the truck off County Road 57 near Ault.
Deputies with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jack Edward Larkin, 37, of Pierce, Colo. on Friday. He remains in custody on charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and aggravated robbery.
Investigators believe Larkin lured Moore and Foster to Colorado with the promise of $20,000 to $25,000 worth of marijuana and that he also helped in the planning of the robbery.
Three other suspects, Samuel Lucas Pinney, Samantha Lynn Simmons and Nathaniel Lee Youngman were arrested last year.