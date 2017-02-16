Video Shows Moment A Line Crashes Into Van

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora have released the video that shows the deadly collision between an A Line train and a van. The crash happened early Tuesday morning.

Police believe the driver of the van intentionally timed the crash on the tracks at Chambers and Smith Road. Officers are investigating the death as a suicide.

Investigators told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger they reached the conclusion after viewing the video that captured multiple angles of the crash.

The video shows the van inside the gates before the crossing gates came down at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The van sits there for 38 seconds, apparently waiting for the RTD train to arrive.

TRAIN-TO-THE-PLANE: Timeline Of RTD’s A Line

When the train nears the crossing, the van moves forward directly onto the tracks. That’s when it is struck by the train which can reach speeds up to 80 mph.

The train dragged the van a quarter of a mile along the tracks. The driver was found deceased inside the van. He has been identified as a 56-year-old man with Colorado identification but his name has not been released.

Investigators examined the crossing gates but have said there is nothing to indicate the gates malfunctioned.

Crossing gate flaggers have been stationed on each side of the gates as standard procedure due to problems with the A Line software that controls the braking system.