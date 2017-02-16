Tigers Get Checkup Before Moving To New Digs

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s the eye of the tiger! And the ear. And the teeth.
Veterinarians at the Denver Zoo recently gave wellness checks to Amur tiger brothers, Nikolai and Thimbu.
They each weigh about 400 pounds. Vets looked at the animals’ eyes, ears, joints and coats. They also gave dental exams, which included a teeth polishing. Both of the big cats were found to be healthy and ready to move to their new exhibit, The Edge.
The Edge opens on March 17 and nearly doubles the outdoor space for the tigers. The female tiger, Nikita, moved into the exhibit in late January.
Link to Denver Zoo Edge exhibit: denverzoo.org/theedge.