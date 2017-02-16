Third Record High In A Week Set As Winter Heat Wave Continues

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4)– For the second day in a row and the third time in a week, Denver set a new daily record high on Thursday when the temperature climbed to 75 degrees at Denver International Airport. The old record for Feb. 16 was 70 degrees set in 1970.
Typically highs for mid-February are around the middle 40s in Denver.
February is currently tied for the third warmest on record in Denver since 1873.
While a few cold nights before the end of the month could make a big difference on where we end up, there’s a decent chance we will stay in the top 10 or 15.
