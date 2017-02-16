Students Get Insight Into ‘Motown The Musical’

“Motown The Musical” is the story of Berry Gordy’s journey to music mogul and making some of America’s most memorable music. The Broadway show is playing through February 19th at the Buell Theatre. For tickets & information go to the “Motown The Musical” web page at www.denvercenter.org.

DENVER (CBS4) – A Broadway show like “Motown The Musical” hitting the stage at the Buell provides any number of opportunities for entertainment , for enlightenment, and for education.

Wednesday at North High School, cast members of “Motown The Musical” both performed and answered questions for students from the cast of North High and Strive Schools’ production of “In the Heights.”

“When I was watching movies and TV shows, I saw kids that were doing that and I thought that I wanted to do that,” said C.J. Wright, who plays “Young Berry Gordy”/”Young Steve Wonder”/”Young Michael Jackson” in “Motown The Musical.”

“I’ve always been into mature acting, but this one, right here, he’s become one of my biggest inspirations for kids because he’s such a hard worker, he’s very smart,” said Michelle Alves, an ensemble cast member, as she indicated Wright. Wright reached out and hugged her and Alves went on to say, “Can you see this? He only spreads inherent love.”

In doing this, the teachers and the cast members explored both opportunities and challenges.

“A lot of times they, students, new to a program don’t know what it’s like to put on a big show, don’t know what it’s like to work together as an ensemble, but being able to see professionals do their real work and this, it’s not just a fun after-school activity, this could be something in the future,” said Megan Gilman, drama director at North High School.

For some of these students working in the theater is a chance to explore a different experience, for others, it may be the first step to a career.

“It’s totally possible. It’s up to you,” Alves added.

But for both, programs like this presented by Denver Center Education open the door to possibilities down the road, on-stage dreams that simply will not die.