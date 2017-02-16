Prosthetics, Ski Gear Stolen In High Country Heist

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – The hunt is on for whomever broke into the Adaptive Action Sports office at Copper Mountain and stole ski gear, cameras and thousands of dollars worth of prosthetic limbs.
According to the nonprofit’s Facebook page, the burglary happened overnight at their office in the ski area’s village.
Adaptive athlete Brett Botelho told CBS4 two of his leg prosthetics are missing along with his snowboard bag of gear. They are valued at more than $40,000, he said.
“I can’t believe someone would do this,” Botelho said.
The athletes say if the person returns the things that were stolen they won’t press charges, and no questions will be asked.
Anyone with any information about the case that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s department.
One Comment
Some of the things stolen make some sense, maybe they could be re-sold. Cameras and ski gear. But prosthetic limbs?????? Don’t they have to be individually fit specifically to one person????? What kind of STUPID heartless FREAK would steal prosthetic limbs???? Aren’t they fairly useless to anyone but their owner???