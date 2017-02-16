Police Serve Warrant For Murder In Boulder Missing Woman Case

COMING UP: A Madam's Story, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

February 16, 2017 10:50 AM
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Boulder announced Thursday morning that they have served a warrant for the arrest of Adam Densmore.

Adam Densmore (credit: Boulder Police)

Densmore is suspected of first degree murder.

The mother of his child, Ashley Elizabeth Mead, went missing earlier this week.

The two lived together in Boulder.

Mead was last seen in Boulder on Sunday. Their baby girl was also missing but was located in Oklahoma just outside Tulsa about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The child was with Densmore.

Densmore was taken into custody on a warrant alleging violation of custody. The child was unharmed and placed in the temporary care of Child Protective Services in Oklahoma.

