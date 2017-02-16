Navy Admiral Harward Turns Down National Security Director Nomination

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Vice Admiral Robert Harward has turned down President Donald Trump’s offer to replace Michael Flynn as National Security Advisor.
CBS News reports Harward and the administration had a dispute over staffing the security council. Harward demanded his own team. The White House denied that request.
CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett reports President Trump told Deputy National Security K.T. McFarland that she would remain in her post. Harward refused to keep her as his deputy after a day of negotiations.
Harward is a 60-year-old former Navy SEAL and former deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, under Secretary of Defense James Mattis. Harward commanded troops in both Iraq and Afghanistan fior six years after 9/11. He served on the National Security Council under President George W. Bush.