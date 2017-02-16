Murder Victim’s Family ‘Wants Answers’ In Deadly Shooting

By Jennifer Brice

DENVER (CBS4)– Police say they are looking into a shooting on Tuesday as a homicide. Richard Hammond left for work early in the morning but never showed up.

Hammond, 63, was found shot in the head just a few blocks from his Denver home. His car was found parked less than half a mile away from his home near Bruce Randolph Avenue and York Street.

Hammond was driving a 2012 Subaru Impreza sedan like the one pictured below.

CBS4’s Jennifer Brice spoke with his stepdaughter, Haley Gordy, who says Hammond was an amazing man. “He always was here for us, he supported our family,” says the 17-year-old.

Gordy’s mother and family are searching for answers.

“She’s just really broken up about it and wants answers,” says Gordy. “She just wants to know what happened, how this happened and why?”

Hammond would leave his home for work around 3 a.m. to drive to eastern Colorado Springs. He was the Transportation Director for Falcon School District 49. Co-workers say Hammond, whose is also a former Marine, had a heart of service.

“Gene was a guy whose heart would come into the room before he did,” says Matt Meister, spokesperson for Falcon School District 49. “He was a man of great character and integrity, but he had a sense of humor and he didn’t take himself too seriously.”

Police say Hammond was found inside his car shot in the head. The car was just a few blocks from his home, parked near Bruce Randolph and York Street.

Police urge anyone with information, even the slightest detail, to call detectives.

“Even if you overheard a conversation,” says Christine Downs with the Denver Police Department. “If you saw him driving, that’s all helpful.”

Gordy says her family is searching for closure and justice, “And to figure out what happened because right now it just sucks not knowing and waiting.”

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Jennifer Brice is a reporter with CBS4 focusing on crime and courts. Follow her on Facebook or on Twitter @CBS4Jenn.