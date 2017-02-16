Man Trapped In Chimney

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters were trying to rescue a man who was trapped in a chimney in downtown Denver on Thursday afternoon.
It appears the man fell into an old incinerator chimney at the Denver Lofts in the 1700 block of Champa.
Investigators were working to determine how the man fell down the chimney. Firefighters were able to talk with the man.
The man was slipping farther down the chimney so firefighters were going to break through the wall to rescue him.
Crews started breaking through the wall about 3:15 p.m. Thursday. The man had stopped sliding down the chimney.