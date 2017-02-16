COMING UP: A Madam's Story, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Man Trapped In Chimney

February 16, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: Champa, Denver Lofts

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters were trying to rescue a man who was trapped in a chimney in downtown Denver on Thursday afternoon.

It appears the man fell into an old incinerator chimney at the Denver Lofts in the 1700 block of Champa.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Investigators were working to determine how the man fell down the chimney. Firefighters were able to talk with the man.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The man was slipping farther down the chimney so firefighters were going to break through the wall to rescue him.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Crews started breaking through the wall about 3:15 p.m. Thursday. The man had stopped sliding down the chimney.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)


(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia