COMING UP: A Madam's Story, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

House Panel OKs Making Wage-Theft Findings Open To Public

February 16, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Jesse Danielson, Open Records Act, State Capitol, State Legislature, Wage Theft

DENVER (AP) — A House committee has unanimously endorsed a bill to allow the public to know when Colorado labor officials determine that employers have cheated their workers on wages.

The Judiciary Committee voted 11-0 Thursday to include such violations under Colorado’s open records law.

The bill, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jesse Danielson, goes to the House floor for debate. It would allow citizens to know if they are patronizing or considering employment with an offender.

Under a century-old law, state wage-theft investigations are considered trade secrets — even when an employer has been fined — and are off-limits under the open records act.

Danielson’s bill would make that information available to the public after an employer has exhausted all appeals.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia