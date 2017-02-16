DIA-Bound Frontier, Southwest Planes Clip Wings

February 16, 2017 9:59 PM
Filed Under: Denver International Airport, Frontier Airlines, Sky Harbor International Airport, Southwest Airlines

DENVER (CBS4)– A Frontier Airlines plane bound for Denver from Phoenix never took off on Thursday night because it clipped wings with another aircraft. There are inconsistencies as to what actually happened because each airline is blaming the other for the incident.

Frontier Flight 765, an Airbus 320, was set to take off from Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix en route to Denver International Airport when a Southwest Airlines plane, also bound for DIA, made contact with the plane, according to Frontier.

A Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines plane clipped wings at Sky Harbor International Airport (credit: CBS)

There were 163 passengers on board and a crew of six. No one was injured but both planes were evacuated because of a fuel leak as a result of the collision.

Frontier said it was assisting passengers to accommodate them on other flights and they would arrive in Denver about 50 minutes late.

According to Southwest Airlines, the Frontier plane was pushing back when it made contact with Southwest Flight 4182 as it was taxiing.

The NTSB and the FAA are investigating the incident.

