DIA Launches New Website Dedicated To Jobs

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver International Airport has launched a new website dedicated to jobs located at the airport. The site will include City and County of Denver positions as well as an assortment of service and retail positions for DIA shops and restaurants.
“DEN is a growing, award-winning airport that offers career opportunities for more than 35,000 people in numerous fields. It’s a great place for someone to start or further develop their career,” said DEN CEO Kim Day in a statement. “We are excited to share this new resource with the community and hope that more people will join our amazing team.”
DIA’s concessions have about 400 job openings which include a wide range of restaurant, retail, management and spa service positions. Those positions include general managers, assistant managers and supervisors, sous chefs, kitchen managers, line and prep cooks, dishwashers, food runners, bartenders, servers, hostesses, cashiers, retail clerks, stock clerks, maintenance, storeroom positions, massage therapists, nail technicians, cosmetologists, estheticians and makeup artists.
LINK: jobs/flydenver.com
Additional Information From DIA:
In addition to the website, a job fair sponsored by the airport’s Concessionaires Association will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Field House at 1600 Federal Blvd., Denver, CO 80204. Some participating companies will be conducting on-site interviews. Interested attendees can reserve a spot by visiting http://DIAjobs.eventbrite.com.