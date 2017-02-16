COMING UP: A Madam's Story, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Despite Killing Of Teachers With Guns Bill, School Board Votes To Support Measure

February 16, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: Gun Control, Guns In School, State Capitol, State Legislature

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Despite state lawmakers killing a bill dealing with guns at schools earlier this month, the Douglas County School Board voted to support that measure.

Two bills dealing with guns in Colorado died at the state Capitol earlier this month.

The first would would have allowed teachers and staff at some public schools in Colorado to carry handguns to work. Another gun bill revived a long debate over ammunition magazines.

Lawmakers limited ammunition magazines to 15 rounds after the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting; Republicans call the limit useless and have voted every year since to repeal it.

The Douglas County School Board voted last week to support that bill in what was described as a purely symbolic vote.

